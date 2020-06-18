Garage fire in Marion caused by riding mower
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a garage fire at 480 Hillview Dr. at 7:26 p.m. on June 17.
There, Marion firefighters found a 2-stall detached garage completely engulfed in flames, but were able to quickly get the fire under control.
Firefighters say the fire was caused by a riding mower in the garage. The garage and everything inside are considered a total loss.
Several nearby properties suffered exterior damage to siding.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.