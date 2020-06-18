Advertisement

Garage fire in Marion caused by riding mower

(KOSA)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a garage fire at 480 Hillview Dr. at 7:26 p.m. on June 17.

There, Marion firefighters found a 2-stall detached garage completely engulfed in flames, but were able to quickly get the fire under control.

Firefighters say the fire was caused by a riding mower in the garage. The garage and everything inside are considered a total loss.

Several nearby properties suffered exterior damage to siding.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Nooses’ in Oakland park were exercise aids, man says

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Oakland’s mayor said five ropes found hanging from trees in a city park are nooses and racially-charged symbols of terror but a resident said they are merely exercise equipment that he put up there months ago.

News

Leaders at Cornell College making two oldest buildings more energy efficient

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Reed
Cornell College is working on their two oldest buildings on campus to get them up with the times. Crews are replacing more than 150 windows at Old Sem, and College Hall.

National News

World War II forces sweetheart singer Vera Lynn dies at 103

Updated: 2 hours ago
The family of World War II forces sweetheart Vera Lynn says she has died. She was 103.

National News

China’s new outbreak wanes as US calls for answers on virus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and ROD McGUIRK
The virus has infected more than 8.3 million people since it emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Latest News

National News

Deputies kill half-brother of black man found hanged in park

Updated: 4 hours ago
Detectives with the sheriff's Major Crimes Unit were tracking a man who was wanted for kidnapping, spousal assault and assault with a deadly weapon but when they tried to stop his car, he opened the door and began shooting, authorities said.

National News

Bolton: Trump moves in office guided by reelection concerns

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, DEB RIECHMANN and JILL COLVIN
The White House worked furiously to block the book, asking a federal court for an emergency temporary restraining order Wednesday against its release.

National News

Prosecutor: Officer kicked Rayshard Brooks after shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK
Rolfe shot Brooks after the 27-year-old black man grabbed a Taser and ran, firing it from too far away to reach the white officer, the prosecutor said.

National News

Race for virus vaccine could leave some countries behind

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By MARIA CHENG and CHRISTINA LARSON
Earlier this month, the United Nations, International Red Cross and Red Crescent, and others said it was a “moral imperative” that everyone have access to a “people’s vaccine.”

News

Linn County elected officials have public back-and-forth over marijuana arrest racial disparities

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
Studies show black people in Iowa are 7.3 times more likely to be arrested and prosecuted for minor marijuana crimes compared to white people, according to an April report from the ACLU.

News

Long-term care facility says reopening is going to take time

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Gov. Kim Reynolds gave the green light for long-term care facilities to start slowly reopening in a phased approach, but those planning the process said there isn’t a set date on when they can reopen.