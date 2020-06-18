Advertisement

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

On Wednesday, the NCAA gave the green light for offseason workout plans for football. Voluntary workouts began earlier this month. (Source: AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
On Wednesday, the NCAA gave the green light for offseason workout plans for football. Voluntary workouts began earlier this month. (Source: AP Photo/Nati Harnik)(Associated Press)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Check your enthusiasm. Football may not happen this fall after all.

The warning comes from Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“Unless players are essentially in a bubble - insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day - it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall,” Fauci told CNN.

“If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year.”

The prediction comes even as the NFL and NCAA are ramping up for fall ball.

On Wednesday, the NCAA gave the green light for offseason workout plans for football. Voluntary workouts began earlier this month.

In a May memo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell provided teams with protocols on how to gradually reopen their facilities.

Still, numerous college players have tested positive for coronavirus as they’ve reported back to campus.

And on Monday, several Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys players tested positive.

For now, the college football season is slated to kick off on Aug. 29. NFL preseason games are scheduled to start Aug. 6.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pelosi orders removal of Confederate portraits from Capitol

Updated: moments ago
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she is ordering the removal from the Capitol of portraits honoring four previous House speakers who served in the Confederacy.

News

Coralville to have Independence Day drive-in fireworks display and radio program

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Coralville announced their fourth of July fireworks tradition will continue this year, but in a new location that better allows for social distancing. That’s despite other events associated with Coralville’s 2020 4thFest being canceled.

News

Injunction extended against removing Lee statue in Virginia

Updated: 35 minutes ago
A judge has indefinitely extended an injunction preventing the Virginia governor from removing a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue.

News

Rayshard Brooks: Officer Brosnan turns himself in

Updated: 43 minutes ago
An Atlanta police officer charged in the death of Rayshard Brooks bonded out of jail shortly after turning himself in Thursday.

News

Police charge Waterloo woman with leaving fatal crash scene

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Police have arrested a Waterloo woman in connection with an early morning crash that left a bicyclist dead.

Latest News

News

Off-duty officer caught washing away children’s Black Lives Matter messages

Updated: 1 hour ago
An off-duty police officer was caught in the act of erasing Black Lives Matter messages written in chalk by children.

News

Atlanta police insist they can still handle emergencies

Updated: 1 hour ago
Atlanta’s police department said Thursday that it can still police the city even if officers are calling in sick to protest efforts to impose reforms.

News

Gov. Reynolds announces Governor’s Economic Recovery Advisory Board

Updated: 1 hours ago
On Thursday, Gov. Reynolds announced an executive order to establish the Governor’s Economic Recovery Advisory Board.

VOD Recording

Cedar Rapids police investigating fatal shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cedar Rapids police say a 20-year-old man died in a shooting early Thursday morning.

VOD Recording

1.5 million Americans file for unemployment in the June 7-13th week

Updated: 2 hours ago
1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment June 7-13th. This is the 11th straight week the newly filed unemployment numbers have gone down from its peak of nearly 7 million in March. The number peaking due to coronavirus shutdowns.