Expert says Aunt Jemima will now have to rely on product quality while brand changes

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Aunt Jemima is going away, after Pepsi, its parent company, admitted Wednesday that the brand’s origin is in a racist stereotype.

James Padilla, dean of the Francis J. Noonan School of Business at Loras College, said a wave of racial awareness is happening and that it is only a matter of time before more brands change and adjust because of it.

”It is important for all companies to recognize if there is a history associated with what they have done, a product they have manufactured, an image they have attached to their products, a name,” Padilla said. “It is important for companies to recognize maybe some of that needs to change and change for positive reasons.”

Getting rid of an established brand is a difficult choice for a company.

”It is definitely not the norm to go away from a 130-year brand, so this is definitely a major shift,” Padilla said. “It is going to involve strategic communications with the public and their consumer base to make sure they know the quality of their product is not changing but the name and the branding is.”

But, Padilla does not expect this to be the last change we see.

”The best part that is happening is, number one, change,” Padilla said. “The second best thing that is happening is the recognition and the listening being done by these major corporations to people out there who have found this to be offensive.”

