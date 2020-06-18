Advertisement

Dubuque County Fair to continue with shorter schedule

The Dubuque County Fair kicks off with Kids Day on Tuesday, July 26, 2016. (Allison Wong/KCRG-TV9)
The Dubuque County Fair kicks off with Kids Day on Tuesday, July 26, 2016. (Allison Wong/KCRG-TV9)(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers of a northeastern Iowa county fair said on Wednesday that the event will still go on during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, but with a few changes.

The Dubuque County Fair Association’s board of directors announced that the Dubuque County Fair would be shortened to four days, running from Thursday, July 30, to Sunday, August 2, 2020. The organizers said they worked with local and regional groups to determine if it was responsible and financially feasible to hold the fair this year.

The fair will also be lacking the usual midway entertainment, roaming acts, and other competitions that would not be possible while observing social distancing guidelines. The two planned mainstage concerts have also been postponed. Ticketholders will either get an email from Ticketmaster, or can call (563) 588-1406 or email here for more information about refunds.

Races, demolition derby, truck and tractor pulls, and the Julien Dubuque Classic races will still take place this year. Food vendors and other exhibitions will also be in operation.

More information can be found on the fair’s website.

