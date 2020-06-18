Dry and warm today, look for a few storms Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another warm one today with sunny sky and highs well into the 80s. The farther west you go, the better the chance you'll hit 90.

Looking ahead, our pattern is still set to change tomorrow with a chance of scattered thunderstorms. Emphasis needs to be put on the word ‘scattered’ as there will be many, many dry hours in there as well. However, with humidity high and a front stalled in the area, we’re likely to get a few bouts of scattered storms. Ingredients do not appear in place for any severe threat at this time.

Saturday’s weather will be similar, then we should see a mainly dry Father’s Day with highs back in the lower 80s again. Next week, a series of cold fronts will move across the upper Midwest leading to a few more rain chances and highs back into the upper 70s.

