Advertisement

Couple claims $410M Mega Millions jackpot won in Arizona

With a lucky Mega Millions ticket, someone in Arizona woke up Wednesday morning to find themselves a multimillionaire. (Source: CNN)
With a lucky Mega Millions ticket, someone in Arizona woke up Wednesday morning to find themselves a multimillionaire. (Source: CNN) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A married couple from a Phoenix suburb has claimed the $410 million Mega Millions jackpot after purchasing a ticket from a convenience store.

The winning ticket was sold May 27 at a Circle K in the city of Glendale and matched all six numbers in the Mega Millions drawing on June 9th. The 70-year-old husband and 63-year-old wife chose to remain anonymous but told lottery officials they have been playing regularly for 38 years.

The pair chose the lump-sum cash option and will take home nearly $228 million after taxes. They plan to pay off their mortgage, invest, set money aside for relatives and enjoy life.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National News

Juneteenth: A day of joy and pain - and now national action

Updated: 28 minutes ago
In just about any other year, Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the day in 1865 that all enslaved black people learned they had been freed from bondage, would be marked by African American families across the nation with a cookout, a parade, a community festival, a soulful rendition of “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing.”

National News

California orders people to wear masks in most indoor spaces

Updated: 33 minutes ago
California will require people to wear masks in most indoor settings and outdoors when distancing isn’t possible under a statewide order issued Thursday.

National News

NYC restaurants can open with outdoor seating on Monday

Updated: 36 minutes ago
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says restaurants will be allowed to open with outdoor seating on Monday as the city enters the second phase of easing coronavirus restrictions.

Linn County

Cedar Rapids Police Officer involved in two shootings fired from department

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Carros
Cedar Rapids Police Officer Lucas Jones, who was involved in two separate police shootings, has been fired for “violating rules and policies of the department”.

Latest News

News

Pelosi orders removal of Confederate portraits from Capitol

Updated: 1 hours ago
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she is ordering the removal from the Capitol of portraits honoring four previous House speakers who served in the Confederacy.

News

Coralville to have Independence Day drive-in fireworks display and radio program

Updated: 1 hours ago
Coralville announced their fourth of July fireworks tradition will continue this year, but in a new location that better allows for social distancing. That’s despite other events associated with Coralville’s 2020 4thFest being canceled.

News

Injunction extended against removing Lee statue in Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
A judge has indefinitely extended an injunction preventing the Virginia governor from removing a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue.

News

Rayshard Brooks: Officer Brosnan turns himself in

Updated: 2 hours ago
An Atlanta police officer charged in the death of Rayshard Brooks bonded out of jail shortly after turning himself in Thursday.

News

Police charge Waterloo woman with leaving fatal crash scene

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police have arrested a Waterloo woman in connection with an early morning crash that left a bicyclist dead.

News

Off-duty officer caught washing away children’s Black Lives Matter messages

Updated: 2 hours ago
An off-duty police officer was caught in the act of erasing Black Lives Matter messages written in chalk by children.