Coralville to have Independence Day drive-in fireworks display and radio program

The 2020 Coralville 4thFest is still planning on having a fireworks show despite canceling most other events.
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Coralville announced their fourth of July fireworks tradition will continue this year, but in a new location that better allows for social distancing. That’s despite other events associated with Coralville’s 2020 4thFest being canceled.

The fireworks display will take place at 9:45 p.m. at the Coralville Youth Sports Complex, located at 2480 Dempster Drive.

The city says this location offers ample parking, easy access and visibility from a wide area.

Restrictions include: no tailgating, grills, sparklers, lawn chairs, blankets, or amplified music are allowed. The soccer and ball fields at the complex will be closed and restrooms and concessions will not be available.

The city says the three ways to watch are:

Watch by car: park at the Coralville Youth Sports Complex after 9:00 pm, or in other area lots that are open. Stay in or near your car at an appropriate distance from others. Dempster Drive is a “U” with two entrances from 12th Avenue. Enter at the north leg and take the first right into the Youth Sports Complex.

• Watch by foot or bicycle: use the paved trail at the Youth Sports Complex. Follow social distancing guidelines. Watch for turning traffic and make sure you are visible in the dark.

• Watch online: Livestream at www.facebook.com/Coralville4thFest.

An in-person concert by the Iowa City/Coralville Community Band will not happen this year. But Rob Medd, director of the Iowa City/Coralville Community Band, along with Coralville city officials, have selected patriotic music that will begin airing on KCJJ 1630 AM radio at 8:45 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

