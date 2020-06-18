Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Police Officer involved in two shootings fired from department

A still from the dash camera in a Cedar Rapids police vehicle showing the traffic stop that led to Officer Lucas Jones shooting Jerime Mitchell, paralyzing him, on Nov. 1, 2016.
A still from the dash camera in a Cedar Rapids police vehicle showing the traffic stop that led to Officer Lucas Jones shooting Jerime Mitchell, paralyzing him, on Nov. 1, 2016.(KCRG)
By Adam Carros
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police Officer Lucas Jones, who was involved in two separate police shootings, has been fired for “violating rules and policies of the department”.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department announced Jones’ termination Thursday, stemming from an administrative investigation that started in February 2020. Police declined to say the specific incident or action that prompted that investigation that ultimately led to Jones’ termination.

Officer Jones was involved in two separate shootings of suspects while on duty. The first happened in October 2015, when Jones and another officer shot and killed Jonathan Gossman. According to an investigation, Gossman ran from officers after a traffic stop and turned and pointed a gun at police. Officer Jones and the other officer shot Gossman, killing him. Prosecutors found both officers actions in that case were justified.

(KCRG)

A year later, in November 2016, Officer Jones shot Jerime Mitchell after a traffic stop. Dash camera video in that incident showed Jones pulling over Mitchell’s vehicle for a burned-out license plate light. Officer Jones said he smelled marijuana and tried to arrest Mitchell and then a fight ensued. Police later said they found marijuana in the car and in Mitchell’s system. The video shows Mitchell get back in his vehicle and try to drive away with Officer Jones caught in the door. Officer Jones shot Mitchell before falling to the side. Mitchell was paralyzed from the bullet and crashed into parked vehicles up the road. A grand jury cleared Officer Jones of wrongdoing even though Linn County Attorney Jerry Vandersanden presented the case without interviewing Mitchell about what happened, claiming Mitchell and his attorneys were uncooperative with attempts to question him.

Mitchell is currently suing the City of Cedar Rapids, Cedar Rapids Police and Officer Jones. That case has faced several delays and isn’t scheduled for trial until next year.

Mitchell spoke during a Black Lives Matter protest in Cedar Rapids last month. Firing Officer Jones was one of the demands of protest organizers.

Editor’s Note: An initial version of this article incorrectly stated Jones was involved in the shootings of two Black men. That has been removed to reflect that Jonathan Gossman was White. We apologize for the error.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National News

Juneteenth: A day of joy and pain - and now national action

Updated: 27 minutes ago
In just about any other year, Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the day in 1865 that all enslaved black people learned they had been freed from bondage, would be marked by African American families across the nation with a cookout, a parade, a community festival, a soulful rendition of “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing.”

National News

California orders people to wear masks in most indoor spaces

Updated: 32 minutes ago
California will require people to wear masks in most indoor settings and outdoors when distancing isn’t possible under a statewide order issued Thursday.

National News

NYC restaurants can open with outdoor seating on Monday

Updated: 34 minutes ago
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says restaurants will be allowed to open with outdoor seating on Monday as the city enters the second phase of easing coronavirus restrictions.

National News

Couple claims $410M Mega Millions jackpot won in Arizona

Updated: 38 minutes ago
A married couple from a Phoenix suburb has claimed the $410 million Mega Millions jackpot after purchasing a ticket from a convenience store.

Latest News

News

Pelosi orders removal of Confederate portraits from Capitol

Updated: 1 hours ago
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she is ordering the removal from the Capitol of portraits honoring four previous House speakers who served in the Confederacy.

News

Coralville to have Independence Day drive-in fireworks display and radio program

Updated: 1 hours ago
Coralville announced their fourth of July fireworks tradition will continue this year, but in a new location that better allows for social distancing. That’s despite other events associated with Coralville’s 2020 4thFest being canceled.

News

Injunction extended against removing Lee statue in Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
A judge has indefinitely extended an injunction preventing the Virginia governor from removing a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue.

News

Rayshard Brooks: Officer Brosnan turns himself in

Updated: 2 hours ago
An Atlanta police officer charged in the death of Rayshard Brooks bonded out of jail shortly after turning himself in Thursday.

News

Police charge Waterloo woman with leaving fatal crash scene

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police have arrested a Waterloo woman in connection with an early morning crash that left a bicyclist dead.

News

Off-duty officer caught washing away children’s Black Lives Matter messages

Updated: 2 hours ago
An off-duty police officer was caught in the act of erasing Black Lives Matter messages written in chalk by children.