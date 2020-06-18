Cedar Rapids Police Department focuses on partnerships as part of strategy in reducing gun violence

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Not even six months into 2020, police in Cedar Rapids are working homicide cases that are coming in at a record rate. This morning brought the city’s 8th homicide of the year, tying the all-time high from 2014.

“This is another young person again who is a senseless victim to gun violence,” said Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman.

The shooting happened on the 1000 block of Regent Street NE just after 5 p.m. Investigators say a 20-year-old man died from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Police say this latest incident happened during a large house party where an argument led to gunshots that killed the 20-year-old.

Previously, Jerman has said many of these cases can be attributed to disputing groups, or “hybrid gangs”, but says he can’t be sure as to the why.

“I can’t put a finger on it. Again, I think there’s a lack of respect for life and the sanctity of life throughout the country really,” he said.

Jerman says seven of the eight homicides have been targeted incidents, including this latest one.

“We continue to do outreach and vigorously investigate incidents especially incidents that may result in some type of altercations or escalation of issues that can cause shootings like this. We also have intelligence-led policing initiatives and hot spot patrols. When we receive information we act on it,” Jerman said.

He says their strategy to combat gun violence also includes working with partners on a federal level.

“It’s sort of an all hands on deck approach,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Deegan.

Deegan says that approach helped get guns and drugs off the street and charges in eleven federal gun cases over the last month.

“This year, we have seen an unfortunate spike in these certain types of crimes so one way we can help fight that trend is by doing everything we can to keep those people that are unlawfully possessing firearms and throw cases against them and prosecute them,” he added.

“By using this relationship and the tool of federal prosecution, it really goes a long way in ensuring individuals who choose to illegally possess and use guns are removed from our community,” said Jerman.

However, Deegan says it takes the other people to help as well. “

We do see instances, where people will be made aware of people unlawfully possessing guns and folks, are sometimes hesitant to come forward to law enforcement. We are asking everybody to do their part,” Deegan said.

This is still an active investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

