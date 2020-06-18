Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Police Department focuses on partnerships as part of strategy in reducing gun violence

By Taylor Holt
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Not even six months into 2020, police in Cedar Rapids are working homicide cases that are coming in at a record rate. This morning brought the city’s 8th homicide of the year, tying the all-time high from 2014.

“This is another young person again who is a senseless victim to gun violence,” said Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman.

The shooting happened on the 1000 block of Regent Street NE just after 5 p.m. Investigators say a 20-year-old man died from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Police say this latest incident happened during a large house party where an argument led to gunshots that killed the 20-year-old.

Previously, Jerman has said many of these cases can be attributed to disputing groups, or “hybrid gangs”, but says he can’t be sure as to the why.

“I can’t put a finger on it. Again, I think there’s a lack of respect for life and the sanctity of life throughout the country really,” he said.

Jerman says seven of the eight homicides have been targeted incidents, including this latest one.

“We continue to do outreach and vigorously investigate incidents especially incidents that may result in some type of altercations or escalation of issues that can cause shootings like this. We also have intelligence-led policing initiatives and hot spot patrols. When we receive information we act on it,” Jerman said.

He says their strategy to combat gun violence also includes working with partners on a federal level.

“It’s sort of an all hands on deck approach,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Deegan.

Deegan says that approach helped get guns and drugs off the street and charges in eleven federal gun cases over the last month.

“This year, we have seen an unfortunate spike in these certain types of crimes so one way we can help fight that trend is by doing everything we can to keep those people that are unlawfully possessing firearms and throw cases against them and prosecute them,” he added.

“By using this relationship and the tool of federal prosecution, it really goes a long way in ensuring individuals who choose to illegally possess and use guns are removed from our community,” said Jerman.

However, Deegan says it takes the other people to help as well. “

We do see instances, where people will be made aware of people unlawfully possessing guns and folks, are sometimes hesitant to come forward to law enforcement. We are asking everybody to do their part,” Deegan said.

This is still an active investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Linn County

Two shots fired incidents reported in less than 90 minutes in Cedar Rapids Thursday evening

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Police in Cedar Rapids are investigating two reports of shots in fired in less than a 90 minute period Thursday evening.

Johnson County

Local brewery donating tips to Humanize my Hoodie to stand up to racial injustice

Updated: 30 minutes ago
An Iowa City brewery is donating a day’s worth of tips to an organization that empowers people to stand up to racial injustice.

Johnson County

Iowa City police respond to a shots fired call on Westwinds Drive

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Police in Iowa City responded to a shots fired call on Westwinds Drive in a parking lot Thursday afternoon.

News

Donating to Humanize my Hoodie

Updated: 1 hour ago
An Iowa City brewery is donating a day's worth of tips to an organization that empowers people to stand up to racial injustice.

Latest News

News

8th homicide of the year in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 1 hour ago
Cedar Rapids has now seen it's 8th homicide this year - tying for the all-time high in 2014.

Iowa

Illinois man charged with hate crime during Waterloo protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
An Illinois man accused of writing “KKK” on a black woman’s car during protests in Iowa has been charged with a hate crime.

Johnson County

University of Iowa Faces Budget Cuts Due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
The University of Iowa is facing a series of large budget cuts due to COVID-19, and the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences is seeing a big part of that.

Iowa

Reynolds signs coronavirus lawsuit protection bill into law

Updated: 1 hours ago
A bill Republican lawmakers passed that would offer broad protection from coronavirus lawsuits for doctors, hospitals, nursing homes, meatpacking plants, restaurants, and other businesses was signed into law Thursday by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Iowa

Fans in the stands for IndyCar in Iowa, with some reassigned

Updated: 1 hours ago
There will be some spectators in the stands for the two IndyCar races at Iowa Speedway.

Johnson County

The Mill in Iowa City closing its doors, looking for new owners

Updated: 2 hours ago
A restaurant in Iowa City is closing its doors under the current ownership and is looking for a new owner.