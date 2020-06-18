Cedar Rapids man goes from couch to triathlon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 28 year old Frank Morosky of Cedar Rapids never competed in sports until his coworkers talked him into joining them in a half marathon.

“I tried my first half marathon, I walked the last 3 miles,” Morosky said. “It’s just been a growing thing inside of me to push my limits on endurance and see what I can accomplish.”

That’s all it took for Morosky to start training like a mad man.

“I wake up at the crack of dawn 3:30 in the morning. I get out and get a two hour workout in, go to work all day, come back, I try to do another hour or so before I have to go to bed and do it all over again.” Morosky said.

All the training has paid off, Morosky went from not even being able to run a mile to competing in four full Ironman triathlons.

“They actually have people to catch you when you get done and hold you up just because there is such a feeling of emotions that wash over you when you get that completed,” Morosky said.

To say Morosky has dedicated his life to fitness and competing in triathlons is an understatement. He even takes vacation time to attend triathlon camps in Arizona. Morosky has continued to train through the Covid 19 pandemic but hasn’t been able to compete.

He says he will continue to train for the day he can compete again and the training has done wonders for his mind and body.

“I am much more resilient overall. I haven’t been sick in five years. I just never get sick anymore. I am cycling through things through my body so quickly.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.