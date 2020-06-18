Cedar Rapids group to hold march on Juneteenth

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some people in Cedar Rapids will be marching on Friday, the deadline the group Advocates for Social Justice set for the city to meet their demands. Friday is also Juneteenth, the celebration of the last slave being freed in 1865.

The group will meet to negotiate with city officials that day. Members have a list of seven demands:

Establishing a Citizen’s Review Board Significant investment in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Ban the use of chokeholds, knee-to-neck maneuvers (and other lethal restraining techniques) and strengthen existing use-of-force standards. Decriminalize minor marijuana crimes and other lower-level offenses. Impose strict body camera provisions for officers. Make the negotiations between municipal authorities (management) and the bargaining units that represent police officers public. Abolish qualified immunity for officers.

Members say, depending on how that meeting goes, at 4 p.m. Friday, there may be a demonstration to make it clear they are not backing down. After the march, they will hold an event to honor Black artists and business owners.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.