CCA splits doubleheader with #5 Mount Vernon
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 12:40 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Clear Creek Amana Clippers split a doubleheader against the fifth ranked Mount Vernon Mustangs Wednesday night, improving their record to 3-1. After the night, Mount Vernon also has a 3-1 record. The Clippers took down the Mustangs 5-2 in extra innings but then Mustangs got revenge 10-5 in game two.
The Clippers look ahead to a doubleheader against South Tama on Thursday while Mount Vernon’s next action is against West Delaware.
Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.