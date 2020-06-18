Advertisement

CCA splits doubleheader with #5 Mount Vernon

By Michael OBrien
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 12:40 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Clear Creek Amana Clippers split a doubleheader against the fifth ranked Mount Vernon Mustangs Wednesday night, improving their record to 3-1. After the night, Mount Vernon also has a 3-1 record. The Clippers took down the Mustangs 5-2 in extra innings but then Mustangs got revenge 10-5 in game two.

The Clippers look ahead to a doubleheader against South Tama on Thursday while Mount Vernon’s next action is against West Delaware.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

CCA splits with Mount Vernon

Updated: 36 minutes ago
10pm newscast recording

Sports

#7 Alburnett tops #6 Don Bosco 7-1

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael OBrien
The Alburnett Pirates defeated the Don Bosco Dons 8-2 on Wednesday evening, improving their record to 2-1 on the young season.

Sports

Alburnett tops Don Bosco 8-2

Updated: 1 hours ago
10pm newscast recording

Sports

Cedar Rapids man goes from couch to triathlon

Updated: 2 hours ago
28 year old Frank Morosky of Cedar Rapids never competed in sports until his coworkers talked him into joining them in a half marathon.

Latest News

Sports

Cedar Rapids man goes from couch to triathlons

Updated: 6 hours ago
600pm newscast recording

Sports

Kennedy softball trying to win games safely

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:50 PM CDT
The Kennedy softball team is doing their best to remain safe while competing this season.

Sports

City High softball, Liberty baseball start season victorious

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:26 PM CDT
|
By Michael OBrien
The Little Hawks softball team swept Waterloo West while the Lightning baseball team threw a no-hitter against City High.

Sports

City High Softball, Liberty Baseball open season with victories

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
10pm newscast recording

Sports

Kennedy softball team returns entire starting lineup

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 7:45 PM CDT
600pm newscast recording

John's Big Ol' Fish

John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, June 15, 2020

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT
|
By John Campbell
Time for the Monday, June 15, 2020, edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish!