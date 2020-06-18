CCA splits doubleheader with #5 Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Clear Creek Amana Clippers split a doubleheader against the fifth ranked Mount Vernon Mustangs Wednesday night, improving their record to 3-1. After the night, Mount Vernon also has a 3-1 record. The Clippers took down the Mustangs 5-2 in extra innings but then Mustangs got revenge 10-5 in game two.

The Clippers look ahead to a doubleheader against South Tama on Thursday while Mount Vernon’s next action is against West Delaware.

