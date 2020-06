ALBURNETT, Iowa (KCRG) - The Alburnett Pirates defeated the Don Bosco Dons 8-2 on Wednesday evening, improving their record to 2-1 on the young season.

Alburnett now looks ahead to a doubleheader with Maquoketa Valley on Thursday while the Dons hope to rebound against Janesville on Friday.

