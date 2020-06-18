355 more COVID-19 cases and 7 more deaths reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state says an additional 355 cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths were reported over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:15 a.m. June 18, data from the state shows a total of 24,735 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 677 deaths since the pandemic began.

Since this time yesterday, 291 people were reported to have recovered from the virus. That makes the total number of people to have recovered from coronavirus in Iowa 15,417.

The states' data also shows that 5,191 people were tested over the last 24 hours, for a total of 239,596 people tested since testing began.

There are 188 patients hospitalized. 18 of those patients were admitted in the last 24 hours. 64 of them are in the ICU and 47 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.