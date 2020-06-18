Advertisement

355 more COVID-19 cases and 7 more deaths reported in Iowa

A vehicle in Waterloo at a TestIowa location for COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Marlon Hall/KCRG)
A vehicle in Waterloo at a TestIowa location for COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Marlon Hall/KCRG)(KCRG)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state says an additional 355 cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths were reported over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:15 a.m. June 18, data from the state shows a total of 24,735 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 677 deaths since the pandemic began.

Since this time yesterday, 291 people were reported to have recovered from the virus. That makes the total number of people to have recovered from coronavirus in Iowa 15,417. 

The states' data also shows that 5,191 people were tested over the last 24 hours, for a total of 239,596 people tested since testing began.

There are 188 patients hospitalized. 18 of those patients were admitted in the last 24 hours. 64 of them are in the ICU and 47 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Reynolds announces Governor’s Economic Recovery Advisory Board

Updated: 8 minutes ago
On Thursday, Gov. Reynolds announced an executive order to establish the Governor’s Economic Recovery Advisory Board.

Cedar Rapids fatal shooting on Regent Street

Updated: 43 minutes ago

News

Jeep SUVs recalled to fix problem that can cause power loss

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Fiat Chrysler is recalling almost 95,000 Jeep Cherokees worldwide because a transmission problem can cause the small SUVs to lose power unexpectedly.

Show You Care

Amana Arts Guild cancels 2020 Festival of the Arts

Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Amana Art guild’s 2020 Festival of the Arts has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

Police investigating fatal shooting incident in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police responded to a report of shots fired at a residence located in the 1000 block of Regent Street NE at 5:09 a.m. on June 18.

News

Cream of Wheat to review use of chef mascot on packaging

Updated: 1 hours ago
Cream of Wheat has announced a review of its mascot, following other major food brands who announced they would change or review the use of packaging accused of perpetuating racial stereotypes.

News

Justices reject end to DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign.

News

Numerous people arrested in Black Hawk County burglary ring

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officials in Black Hawk County said they arrested numerous people involved in a burglary ring that took place throughout the county.

News

Black Hawk Burglary Ring

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officials in Black Hawk County said they arrested numerous people involved in a burglary ring that took place throughout the county.

National News

Court rejects Trump bid to end DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 2 hours ago
The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump's campaign, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.