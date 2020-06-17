Wagner to plead guilty to lesser charges in Bagley case on Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the defendants charged in connection to the death of Chris Bagley in December 2018 will enter a guilty plea to a handful of reduced charges on Monday.

Drew Wagner, 34, previously faced charges of first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, and obstruction a prosecution. In his plea deal with the Linn County Attorneys’ Office, Wagner will instead plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter, assault while participating in a felony, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, abuse of a corpse, and obstructing a prosecution. The plea will be entered in a hearing on Monday, June 22, at 1:30 p.m.

As per the deal, filed in Linn County District Court on Wednesday, Wagner will be required to serve a mandatory minimum of 10 years due to the manslaughter and assault charges, with a maximum sentence of 37 years, with sentences to be served consecutively.

In a separate case, Wagner faces drug-related charges of possession with intent to deliver and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. Linn County attorneys will argue to have the sentence for those charges run consecutive to the others, which could extend Wagner’s total sentence to a maximum of 42 years.

Wagner will also face a minimum of $4,375 and a maximum of $43,750 in fines, plus court costs and restitution.

Bagley went missing from his home in Walker, Iowa, on Dec. 17, 2018. Authorities found his body in the backyard of a home in southeast Cedar Rapids home on March 1, 2019. An autopsy showed he died from multiple stab wounds.

Drew Blahnik was also charged with the same initial charges as Wagner in connection to Bagley’s death. Paul Hoff is facing charges of obstruction and abuse of a corpse. Both men have pleaded not guilty. A fourth man, Andy Shaw, whose drug operation was connected to the circumstances of Bagley’s death, is serving an eight-year sentence on drug crimes.

Wagner initially entered a plea of not guilty in November 2019. He changed his intent to plead guilty on May 12.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date after the plea is entered.

