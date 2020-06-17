University of Iowa releases more Fall semester details, going online-only after Thanksgiving

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials at the University of Iowa released more information about the school’s plans for the coming Fall semester with consideration to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

The school plans on running the semester on its normal schedule, with classes beginning on August 24 and ending on December 18. All instruction will move to online-only learning after the school’s Thanksgiving break, with final exams administered remotely. The campus will stay open, including housing and dining, during that period of online instruction.

Students, faculty, and staff at the school will be required to wear face coverings in university facilities unless they are alone in a private office. To help facilitate this, the school is going to give each person two reusable cloth masks, two disposable masks, and one face shield. People will also be expected to practice social distancing on campus.

Classes that have 50 or more students will only be given through online instruction, with exceptions given to some if needed. Classes smaller than that level will be conducted in-person whenever possible, with priority given to classes that are more heavily enrolled in by first-year students to increase socialization for new students.

Students will still be housed in campus dorms as normal, but common spaces will be reconfigured or closed to encourage social distancing. Visitors or guests will be limited to one at a time and they will be required to use face coverings. Some rooms in student housing will be set aside for emergency use, such as if a student is ill and needs isolation.

Dining areas on the University of Iowa campus will be ending self-service areas and putting in physical barriers between students and staff when possible. Staff will install touchless payment systems and implement an online ordering system with pickup locations.

Persons who are in populations particularly vulnerable to a COVID-19 infection can request special accommodations for the semester, including more isolated workspaces or additional ability to do remote work.

Hallways in some buildings could be converted to one-way traffic and additional barriers and touchless door openers will be installed around campus. Facilities staff will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on disinfecting procedures to help limit the spread of the virus.

“As we prepare to welcome you back to campus this fall, the University of Iowa is taking deliberate steps to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 for our students, faculty, and staff, as well as our surrounding community,” Bruce Harreld, school president, and Montse Fuentes, vice president and provost, said, in a statement. “To say that we’ve missed you is an understatement. We look forward to seeing you this fall with all your energy and enthusiasm.”

More information is available on the school’s coronavirus website.

