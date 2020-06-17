UNI’s “Diversity Is Our Strength” project to launch website and mural June 19

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A new social justice website, along with a mural spotlighting members of the community who advocate for change and equality, will launch on June 19.

It’s all part of the University of Northern Iowa’s “Diversity Is Our Strength” project.

The mural will be installed on the side of the Levi Brothers building in downtown Waterloo.

The website will document racial and ethnic inequality in the community and provide anti-racism resources.

Shuaib Meacham and Bettina Fabos, with UNI, say they started the project to create a dialog about diversity in Iowa.

“While visiting relatives in the Washington D.C, area, I was showing them photos of my work with young people in Waterloo,” Meacham, a UNI literacy education professor, said. “They had this strange look on their face as they looked at my laptop, so I asked them, ‘What is the matter? What are you looking at?’ Their response was, ‘There are this many black people in Iowa?’”

Meacham and Fabos say the Diversity Is Our Strength project also includes statistics exposing racial disparities in education, ownership and poverty throughout the Cedar Valley.

“The reason why black and brown Iowans don't exist for the rest of the country is that Iowa's practices of self-representation erase the existence of its black and brown citizens,” said Meacham, “The ‘Diversity Is Our Strength’ project sends the message that not only are we here, but we are here doing great things often in the face of formidable opposition and structural obstacles.”

Both the website launch and the mural installation are scheduled for Juneteenth.

Once the site is launched, you can find it at: www.uni.edu/dios

