UI worker reminding parents to keep an eye on their kids during the summer

By Phil Reed
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With parents working from home, sometimes kids are left to play unattended. That has a University of Iowa worker concerned. Deputy Director of the University of Iowa Injury Prevention Research Center Lisa Roth says people are trying to adjust to life right now.

There's a lot of distractions left at home, and people can get caught up with working and forget to check on their kids playing outside. She says parents need to be aware of some of the dangers in their backyards and in their neighborhoods.

Roth says drownings tend to go up during the summer, calling it the leading cause of death in kids aged 1-4. She adds that people are buying backyard pools with many community pools being closed.

Roth stresses supervision during the summer to help kids behave. "Sometimes when we leave kids with their imaginations, which is a really good thing,” Roth said. “We want them outdoors playing because that’s really good for their emotional and physical health, but we have to make sure they’re doing the right types of activities for their age.”

Biking and skating injuries also see an uptick in the summer. That's why Roth stresses wearing a helmet. She says parents can do their part by setting examples. If kids see their parents behaving properly, they may do the same.

More tips on safety during the summer can be seen here: https://iprc.public-health.uiowa.edu/2020/06/11/preventing-child-injuries-outdoors-during-covid-19/

