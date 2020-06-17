‘The show must go on’ for Giving Tree Theater in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) -Theatres that hold live performances can reopen in Iowa after Governor Reynolds lifted the restrictions on them last month.

The owners at Giving Tree Theater in Marion are happy to welcome their customers back and they say they’ve got plans in place to keep everyone safe.

Jamie and Andrea Henley had owned the theater for only nine months when they had to close due to COVID-19. It wasn’t an easy decision.

“[It was] tough for the actors who were working on a show right then,” Jamie said. “We had some shows in rehearsal and so it was difficult to tell them ‘we’re gonna have to stop this process and not be able to get back together again for a while.'

During the closure, Jamie and Andrea said they’ve had time to prepare the theater for guests and actors. They also found time to hold live performances over Zoom.

When customers return, they’ll notice a lower amount of tickets being sold--that way people can spread out in the auditorium, and they’re urging customers to wear masks.

Jamie and Andrea said they’ll be offering shows that are light-hearted and funny.

“Theater is generally looked at as an outlet,” Andrea said. “We want it to be an escape where you can relax, laugh and have fun for a while.”

The first show here at Giving Tree Theater is coming up this Friday.

Click or tap here for ticket information.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.