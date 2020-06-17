Advertisement

Still warm for now, rain chance looms at the end of the week

By Justin Gehrts
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The temperature is gradually going up, peaking tomorrow. For the middle of June, it won’t feel all that bad the next couple of days - just seasonably warm.

Highs today hit the middle 80s, although it’ll probably be a bit warmer closer to central Iowa. Like yesterday, our sky is filled with blue and there’ll be an occasional breeze. Tomorrow’s the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

The mugginess increases later this week and we have a chance of showers and storms starting Thursday night or Friday. It looks like they’ll be most likely on Saturday then trail off on Father’s Day. We should have a better idea of when the dry vs. wet hours may be as the weekend gets closer.

