Advertisement

Scott County DNR ‘disappointed’ in people following bear

"If you're going to gather, I will take actions, as necessary, based on plain-view violations." Harrison is talking about writing people tickets as they stalk a stray bear seen in Clinton and Scott Counties in recent days.
"If you're going to gather, I will take actions, as necessary, based on plain-view violations." Harrison is talking about writing people tickets as they stalk a stray bear seen in Clinton and Scott Counties in recent days.(KWQC)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County conservation officer Jeff Harrison said he’s angry and disappointed.

"If you're going to gather, I will take actions, as necessary, based on plain-view violations." Harrison is talking about writing people tickets as they stalk a stray bear seen in Clinton and Scott Counties in recent days.

This after the bear was found in cornfield on Tuesday.

While there are rumors the bear was captured later that night, officials say that’s not the case. Harrison said the DNR responded as the bear got close to Interstate-80 and got him “turned north.”

"We're trying to let nature take it's course," Harrison said.

But what's more concerning to Harrison than the bear are the hoards of people following him.

"I'm very disappointed in the people out there yesterday." Harrison said roughly 150 people were gathered taking photos and videos of the bear in a cornfield.

"Kids walking 30 feet from it with cell phones."

The DNR said, if the bear can't go back north on its own, people harassing him will "be the reason we may have to shoot it." Harrison said, above all, he has a duty to protect human life.

On Tuesday night, Harrison said the crowd had unintentionally directed the bear toward the highway. The DNR was able to get him turned around. The bear made its way to a creek and appeared to get some rest.

See the full story on KWQC’s website.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Conductor befriends toddler who loves trains

Updated: 9 minutes ago
A 3-year-old boy and a conductor of a commuter train share a special bond that makes both of their mornings brighter.

News

Netflix CEO to donate $120M to historically black colleges

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and his wife, Patty Quillin, are donating $120 million toward student scholarships at historically black colleges and universities.

News

UNI’s “Diversity Is Our Strength” project to launch website and mural June 19

Updated: 28 minutes ago
A new social justice website, along with a mural spotlighting members of the community who advocate for change and equality, will launch on June 19.

News

Police tactics to be reviewed following shooting at Albuquerque protest

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police in Albuquerque were being criticized Tuesday for not stepping in sooner as a protest over a statue of a Spanish conquistador erupted in violence, leaving one man hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Latest News

News

Protesters chanted outside Vice President’s event in Forest City

Updated: 1 hours ago
Des Moines Black Lives Matter group members chanted outside an event at Winnebago Industries in Forest City where Vice President Mike Pence spoke.

News

Special disinfection tunnels installed for Putin

Updated: 2 hours ago
A special disinfection tunnel has been installed in the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin outside Moscow and two more in the Kremlin, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

News

Iowa City Council agrees to initial commitments in response to protests, including restructuring police department, dropping protesters’ charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
More than two weeks of protests in Iowa City led up to Tuesday night, when the city council discussed, debated, and committed to changes in the city, based in large part on protesters’ demands.

News

China says it agrees with India to peacefully solve tensions

Updated: 2 hours ago
China said Wednesday that it is seeking a peaceful resolution to its Himalayan border dispute with India following the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the most violent confrontation in decades.

News

Aunt Jemima brand name, imagery ending after 131 years, reports say

Updated: 3 hours ago
PepsiCo, the parent company of Quaker Oats, said the Aunt Jemima brand name and imagery is coming to an end, it announced Wednesday.

Iowa

UI worker reminding parents to keep an eye on their kids during the summer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
With parents working from home, sometimes kids are left to play unattended. That has a University of Iowa worker concerned.