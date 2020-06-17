Protesters chanted outside Vice President’s event in Forest City

FOREST CITY, Iowa (KCCI) - Des Moines Black Lives Matter group members chanted outside an event at Winnebago Industries in Forest City where Vice President Mike Pence spoke.

The Vice President was at the plant highlighting Iowa's re-opening efforts from the pandemic.

Organizers with Des Moines Black Lives Matter say they hoped their arrival would prove to Vice President Pence that Iowa will not stay quiet on matters of racial justice.

Even though members of the group were not allowed into the event, the vice president could hear their chants and responded to them.

“Like every American, we respect the concerns of every American, we believe in the rights of peaceful protesters,” Pence said. “We're going to listen, we're going to learn, and we're going to lead, but we're not going to defund the police.”

One of the requests of Des Moines Black Lives Matter is to allow Iowa felons who have served their sentence, the right to vote.

Governor Reynolds says she plans to sign an executive order which would restore these rights before the November general election.

See the full story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.