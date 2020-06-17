Advertisement

Protesters chanted outside Vice President’s event in Forest City

Vice President Mike Pence, second from left, tours a Winnebago RV manufacturing facility in Forest City on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Vice President Mike Pence, second from left, tours a Winnebago RV manufacturing facility in Forest City on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST CITY, Iowa (KCCI) - Des Moines Black Lives Matter group members chanted outside an event at Winnebago Industries in Forest City where Vice President Mike Pence spoke.

The Vice President was at the plant highlighting Iowa's re-opening efforts from the pandemic.

Organizers with Des Moines Black Lives Matter say they hoped their arrival would prove to Vice President Pence that Iowa will not stay quiet on matters of racial justice.

Even though members of the group were not allowed into the event, the vice president could hear their chants and responded to them.

“Like every American, we respect the concerns of every American, we believe in the rights of peaceful protesters,” Pence said. “We're going to listen, we're going to learn, and we're going to lead, but we're not going to defund the police.”

One of the requests of Des Moines Black Lives Matter is to allow Iowa felons who have served their sentence, the right to vote.

Governor Reynolds says she plans to sign an executive order which would restore these rights before the November general election.

See the full story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Conductor befriends toddler who loves trains

Updated: 8 minutes ago
A 3-year-old boy and a conductor of a commuter train share a special bond that makes both of their mornings brighter.

News

Netflix CEO to donate $120M to historically black colleges

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and his wife, Patty Quillin, are donating $120 million toward student scholarships at historically black colleges and universities.

News

UNI’s “Diversity Is Our Strength” project to launch website and mural June 19

Updated: 28 minutes ago
A new social justice website, along with a mural spotlighting members of the community who advocate for change and equality, will launch on June 19.

News

Scott County DNR ‘disappointed’ in people following bear

Updated: 1 hour ago
Scott County conservation officer Jeff Harrison said he’s angry and disappointed.

News

Police tactics to be reviewed following shooting at Albuquerque protest

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police in Albuquerque were being criticized Tuesday for not stepping in sooner as a protest over a statue of a Spanish conquistador erupted in violence, leaving one man hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Latest News

News

Special disinfection tunnels installed for Putin

Updated: 2 hours ago
A special disinfection tunnel has been installed in the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin outside Moscow and two more in the Kremlin, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

News

Iowa City Council agrees to initial commitments in response to protests, including restructuring police department, dropping protesters’ charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
More than two weeks of protests in Iowa City led up to Tuesday night, when the city council discussed, debated, and committed to changes in the city, based in large part on protesters’ demands.

News

China says it agrees with India to peacefully solve tensions

Updated: 2 hours ago
China said Wednesday that it is seeking a peaceful resolution to its Himalayan border dispute with India following the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the most violent confrontation in decades.

News

Aunt Jemima brand name, imagery ending after 131 years, reports say

Updated: 3 hours ago
PepsiCo, the parent company of Quaker Oats, said the Aunt Jemima brand name and imagery is coming to an end, it announced Wednesday.

Iowa

UI worker reminding parents to keep an eye on their kids during the summer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
With parents working from home, sometimes kids are left to play unattended. That has a University of Iowa worker concerned.