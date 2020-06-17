Operation Quickfind: Katherine Ann Dudak

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s office is asking for assistance locating a missing person.

Katherine Ann Dudak, 55, was reported missing after 10 p.m. on June 16. She is a white female, 5′4″ tall and 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair. Officials say she limps from cerebral palsy, recent knee surgery and limited mobility. She also has a history of mental health complications and has been hospitalized in the past.

Officials say she was last seen on June 15 at 345 Clymer Road in Hiawatha, but could not give a description of her clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 319-892-6100.

