Nebraska Democrats renounce their Senate pick over comments

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Democratic Party is calling on its U.S. Senate nominee to drop out of the race after he made sexually repugnant comments about a campaign staffer in a group text with her and other staffers.

The party says its state executive committee voted unanimously on Monday to withdraw all of its resources from Chris Janicek’s campaign. Janicek, the owner of an Omaha cupcake bakery, is challenging Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who is seeking a second term.

The text messages, which were obtained by The Associated Press, were from a group chat involving Janicek and five other people, including the female staffer. At one point, he wrote that he had argued with her and then asked whether the campaign should spend money on “getting her laid.”

“It will probably take three guys,” he wrote, before describing in graphic detail an imagined group sex scene involving the female staffer.

He then tried walk back those comments as “a joke,” and texted an apology to the group.

“I’m going on no sleep and a bunch of exuberant excitement and I think I was out of line,” he wrote.

The female staffer texted back that she was appalled by his comments and could no longer support his campaign.

Janicek says he apologized to the staffer but doesn’t intend to drop out.

The staffer quit the campaign.

