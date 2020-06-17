More than 15,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state is reporting an additional 219 COVID-19 cases were confirmed, along with nine more deaths, over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:15 a.m. on June 17, there are 24,380 confirmed cases and 670 deaths, according to data from the state.

4,142 people were tested since this time yesterday, for a total of 234,405 people tested in Iowa since the pandemic began.

Also in the last 24 hours, 328 people were reported to have recovered from the virus. That makes the total of people who recovered from COVID-19 in Iowa 15,126 recoveries.

There are currently 188 patients hospitalized, with 18 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. 54 of them are in the ICU, and 47 are on ventilators.

For more information about COVID-19 in Iowa, including a breakdown of the numbers, visit: coronavirus.iowa.gov

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.