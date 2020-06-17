Mobile food pantry feeds hundreds in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hawkeye Area Community Action Program put on its biggest mobile food pantry distribution yet on Wednesday at the Veterans Memorial Stadium parking lot.

Volunteers started setting up around 9:00 a.m. and came prepared with enough food to feed around 1,000 families. Families could pick up food for multiple households, including chicken, fresh fruit, and milk products. People with pets could also get cat and dog food from the Cedar Valley Humane Society.

Kim Guardado, HACAP director, said since COVID-19 started there has been an increase in the community of families facing food insecurity.

“Food is one of those things that most of us don’t really have to worry about,” Guardado said. “And so I feel proud and honored to be a part of a program that can provide food for families so they don’t have to worry about food either.”

Families who started coming to the food pantry since the pandemic started say it’s been a huge help.

HACAP’s next big mobile food pantry is scheduled for July 1= at Lindale Mall. HACAP’s daily food pantry schedule for June can be found here.

