Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CDT

ELECTION 2020-IOWA

Suddenly competitive Iowa complicates Trump's Midwest quest

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — In 2016, President Donald Trump carried Iowa by nearly 10 points. That's a larger margin than he won Texas. At the time, Iowa's status as a swing state seemed questionable. But now, there are signs that Iowa may be competitive again as the president's popularity there has waned. And that sentiment has spread to other races, with Republican Sen. Joni Ernst facing a surprisingly strong challenge as she makes a bid for a second term. The shift appears to be propelled by the president’s uneven handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his aggressive response to protests over the death of George Floyd. And Democratic voter registration in the state has increased.

BEAR IN CORNFIELD

Officials: Stop bugging bear roaming through Iowa cornfields

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (AP) — Wildlife officials in eastern Iowa are warning people to stay away from cornfields near Eldridge, where a roaming black bear has been drawing crowds of sightseers. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources say those who ignore the warning could end up being ticketed. The bear — a rare sight in Iowa — showed up in recent days and has been spotted munching on corn and taking frequent naps. Wildlife officials say sightseers pose a safety threat to the bear, because they're interfering with officials' efforts to guide it back north and that could mean they would have to euthanize the animal.

TICK VIRUS-IOWA

Iowa officials report tick-borne virus, first West Nile case

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A tick-borne virus has been found in Iowa for the first time and the year’s first West Nile Virus case has been reported. The cases prompted public health officials Wednesday to urge residents to take precautions to avoid tick and mosquito bites. The first case of Heartland virus was found in an older adult in Appanoose County in southern Iowa. The tick-borne disease causes fever, fatigue, nausea and diarrhea. Iowa health officials also reported the season’s first case of the mosquito-borne West Nile Virus. The infected person is an adult from Polk County.

FELON VOTING-IOWA

Iowa governor confirms plan for felon voting executive order

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds confirmed Tuesday that she plans to sign an executive order that would automatically restore voting rights to convicted felons before the November general election. Reynolds told reporters in Osage that her staff is working on an executive order. Mason City radio station KGLO reports the governor said, “We're working on that right now." Reynolds is in northern Iowa to meet with Vice President Mike Pence. She met with Black Lives Matter members on Monday to discuss an executive order. Iowa is the only state in the nation that automatically denies felons the right to vote.

WIFE SHOT-IOWA

Police: Husband shoots wife in suburban Des Moines

URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — Police in the Des Moines suburb of Urbandale have arrested a man they say tried to kill his wife. Urbandale police say in a news release that officers and medics were called to a home around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting. Arriving officers found a woman inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Police say the woman's husband, 45-year-old Andrew Wood, was arrest and has been charged with attempted murder. He is being held in Polk County Jail without bond.

PENCE-IOWA

Pence praises Winnebago and Trump in northern Iowa speech

FOREST CITY, Iowa (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence offered an optimistic view of the nation and heaped praise on President Donald Trump during a speech at recreational vehicle manufacturer Winnebago Industries in Forest City. Pence few to Mason City on Tuesday and lunch with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke at Winnebago. Pence focused most of his speech on efforts to reopen the economy after many businesses ceased operations to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Pence also touched on the death of George Floyd, calling it a “tragedy and a disgrace” but adding “there’s no excuse for the rioting” that followed the black man’s death after a white Minneapolis officer put a knee on his neck for more than eight minutes.