Kennedy softball trying to win games safely

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Kennedy softball team comes in ranked 4th in the state and loaded with talent but coach Maddison Leclere wasn’t quite sure about returning to play this season during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

“Just being around the program for a long time, we to make sure we do our seniors justice.” Leclere said. “I have nine seniors this year and having them go out without a chance or without a fight I think would’ve been really hard.”

The Cougars are taking all the precautions to stay safe and they are calling themselves a “quaran-team”.

“We are here as a team and we’re not out running around doing things when we are not at practice exposing ourselves to unnecessary other individuals.” Leclere said.

Everybody is buying in on and off the field, the Cougars have been building every year and turning this program into one of the best in the state.

“It is a fun team, nine seniors with six of them going on to play in college. We have had some success these past few years. It is just continuing to build on that and not be satisfied I guess from the previous year,” Leclere said.

