Advertisement

Juneteenth to have greater impact this year amid pandemic, unrest

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - June 19, or Juneteenth, is a holiday commemorating the day the last slaves in Confederate states were told they were free in Texas in 1865, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation and over two months after the surrender of Gen. Robert E. Lee’s army.

While the holiday has been celebrated since that time, it may be something that some people are just now learning about. The celebration, in some cases, is going to have a little more meaning attached to it.

"Especially in the time where the George Floyd incident happened there’s been more people, not only African-Americans, but people of different cultures wanting to know about African-American culture,” Brandon Jackson, Founder of Dreeam Sports LLC, said.

Jackson works with Cedar Rapids youth but with Juneteenth around the corner, he’s celebrating by starting a fundraiser to help people in the community.

Each year the African-American Museum of Iowa commemorates the day by showcasing the success of those in the black community. Because of the killing of George Floyd and the pandemic, it’s going to look a little differently this year.

“We knew wanted to still do a Juneteenth celebration,” LaNisha Cassell, executive director of the museum, said. “To make it impactful and have it done well, we needed to start working on it a lot earlier so we start working out in mid-April.”

Each day, the museum is putting out videos on its website and various social media platforms to allow people to engage in a part of history many people didn’t learn in school.

“It took two years for all enslaved people to learn that they were free,” Cassell said. “A celebration has been happening since June 19, 1865, not just in our country but in other places around the world.”

A celebration that this year is perhaps reaching a wider audience and connecting the past to where America is today.

“The George Floyd murder isn’t what caused this,” Cassell said. “That was more like rage that has built up over 400 years. Black people that saw that video saw another senseless murder or brutality against black people.”

Cassell said she couldn’t watch the video herself as she thought about her own children.

In the end, though, Juneteenth is still a day of jubilation for black Americans.

"It’s one of my favorite holidays just because of who I am it means my history my culture it’s people bringing awareness I want it to be celebrated like the Fourth of July,” Jackson said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Juneteenth celebrations go on during pandemic, aftermath of George Floyd killing

Updated: 53 minutes ago
10pm newscast recording

News

West Branch residents hold "Gathering for Social Justice"

Updated: 56 minutes ago
10pm newscast recording

News

Iowa City city council listens to police reform demands

Updated: 58 minutes ago
10pm newscast recording

National News

Arkansas AG sues TV pastor over virus treatment claims

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANDREW DeMILLO, Associated Press
Arkansas’ attorney general has sued Missouri-based TV pastor Jim Bakker over his promotion of a product falsely touted as a cure for the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Latest News

National News

Nebraska Democrats renounce their Senate pick over comments

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By GRANT SCHULTE, Associated Press
The Nebraska Democratic Party is calling on its U.S. Senate nominee to drop out of the race after he made sexually repugnant comments about a campaign staffer in a group text with her and other staffers.

National News

Study: Uninsured, underinsured more likely to have severe COVID symptoms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN
Those who don’t have insurance or are underinsured are more likely to become severely ill if they get coronavirus, a new study says.

National News

McConnell ‘OK’ with removing Confederate names from bases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR, Associated Press
Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he’s “OK” with renaming military bases such as Fort Bragg that are named after Confederate Army officers, declining to side with President Donald Trump and other Republicans opposed to the move.

National News

Trump administration sues to delay release of Bolton book

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press
The Trump administration sued former national security adviser John Bolton on Tuesday to delay the publication of a book that the White House says contains classified information and that is expected to paint an unfavorable portrait of the president's foreign policy decision-making.

Dubuque County

Dubuque waterpark prepares for spike in guests with public pools closed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
With public pools remaining closed for the year, resorts are now preparing for a spike in visitors wanting to get their fun in the water elsewhere.

Dubuque County

Diamond Jo Casino to potentially layoff staff

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Diamond Jo Casino could be furloughing up to 60 percent of its staff due to the COVID-19 impact.