JC Penney closing sales begin

(CNN) - JC Penney is starting the shut-down process for several of its stores.

The retailer previously announced 137 of its stores will be closing their doors for good across the U.S.

This is the company’s first step in an optimization strategy.

Officials say they plan to lessen its store footprint and pay more attention to its online sales and its stores with the strongest sales.

As the stores prepare to close, customers are being offered discounts up to 40 percent.

All purchases will be final as of June 25.

A full list of the locations that are closing is available here. It includes stores in Carroll and Marshalltown, Iowa.

