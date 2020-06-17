Associated Press Iowa Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 17.

Wednesday, Jun. 17 10:00 AM Iowa GOP discuss Dem Iowa senatorial candidate Theresa Greenfield - Iowa Republican Party Chairman Jeff Kaufmann holds press conference on Democratic Iowa senatorial candidate Theresa Greenfield, with small business owners Jacob Handsaker, and Mike Vaughn

Location: Apple Valley Shopping Center, 7100 University Ave, Windsor Heights, IA

Weblinks: http://www.iowagop.org/, https://twitter.com/IowaGOP

Contacts: Aaron Britt, Iowa GOP, aaron@iowagop.org, 1 712 541 3038

Wednesday, Jun. 17 4:00 PM Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds visits Dallas County coronavirus (COVID-19) test site

Location: 2350 SE LA Grant Pkwy, Waukee, IA

Weblinks: http://www.iowa.gov, https://twitter.com/IAGovernor

Contacts: Pat Garrett, Iowa Governor communications, Pat.Garrett@Iowa.Gov, 1 515 802 0986

Thursday, Jun. 18 11:00 AM Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds holds press conference

Location: Iowa State Capitol, 1007 E Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA

Weblinks: http://www.iowa.gov, https://twitter.com/IAGovernor

Contacts: Pat Garrett, Iowa Governor communications, Pat.Garrett@Iowa.Gov, 1 515 802 0986

Thursday, Jun. 18 - Saturday, Jul. 04 CANCELED: Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival, family-oriented festival * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Weblinks: http://www.freedomfestival.com/, https://twitter.com/FreedomFestival

Contacts: Brandon Busbee, Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival, brandon@freedomfestival.com, 1 319 365 8313

Friday, Jun. 19 Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. - Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., on the anniversary of Union soldiers telling enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War had ended and they were free (1865) * 46 states and Washington, DC, recognize the day as a state holiday or day of recognition, with Hawaii, North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana the exceptions