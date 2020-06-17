Advertisement

Iowa City teen arrested in Cedar Rapids on numerous charges

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City teen has been arrested on numerous charges.

Police say Anthony Hughes, Jr., 19, was arrested in Cedar Rapids after a string of crimes.

At 4:30 p.m. on June 16, a handgun was reported stolen from Sports Outfitters, located at 5717 16th Avenue SW. Witnesses gave officers a partial description of the license plate of the car used to flee the scene of the theft.

Later that same car, a stolen 2008 Chevrolet Impala, out of Iowa City, was involved in a reported hit-and-run incident at 5:12 p.m. on northbound U.S. Interstate 380, near Wilson Avenue SW. Officials say the Impala side-swiped another vehicle and crashed into a fence. The investigation concluded Hughes was driving the Impala. After crashing into the fence, he fled on foot.

Then at 6:41 p.m. that same day, police responded to a report of a vehicle theft in the 2200 block of Bever Avenue SE in Cedar Rapids.

Officials say the victim reported his 2009 GMC Yukon had been stolen while he was unloading groceries.

Officers later found the SUV in the 300 block of 31st Street SE after receiving reports of someone throwing items out of it. A witness identified Hughes as the one driving the SUV.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two suspects, one of which was Hughes. Hughes tried to remove the stolen handgun from Sports Outfitters, from his waistband. That’s when police made the arrest.

Hughes was charged with the following: Theft-2nd Degree, Trafficking in Stolen Weapons, Carry Weapons, Interference with Official Acts-Dangerous Weapon, Failure to Maintain Control, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, Driving While License Under Suspension, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

