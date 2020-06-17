Advertisement

Investigators seeking to determine what killed Fort Dodge inmate

Thomas Andrew Daleske, 59.
Thomas Andrew Daleske, 59.(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Corrections)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine what caused the death of 59-year-old inmate at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility who was found dead Sunday in his cell.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said in a news release Tuesday that it has requested the state’s Division of Criminal Investigations to look into the death of Thomas Andrew Daleske. The state medical examiner is also conducting an autopsy.

Daleske had been serving a 45-year sentence for multiple charges related to sexual abuse of a child from Warren County.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National News

Trump administration sues to delay release of Bolton book

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press
The Trump administration sued former national security adviser John Bolton on Tuesday to delay the publication of a book that the White House says contains classified information and that is expected to paint an unfavorable portrait of the president's foreign policy decision-making.

Dubuque County

Dubuque waterpark prepares for spike in guests with public pools closed

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
With public pools remaining closed for the year, resorts are now preparing for a spike in visitors wanting to get their fun in the water elsewhere.

Dubuque County

Diamond Jo Casino to potentially layoff staff

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Diamond Jo Casino could be furloughing up to 60 percent of its staff due to the COVID-19 impact.

News

Dubuque going without public pools during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
600pm newscast recording

Latest News

News

Market After Dark canceled for 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
600pm newscast recording

News

Pandemic hitting NewBo vendors

Updated: 1 hours ago
600pm newscast recording

News

Reynolds says felon voting rights order coming

Updated: 2 hours ago
600pm newscast recording

News

Pence pays visit to Iowa, tours Winnebago facility

Updated: 2 hours ago
600pm newscast recording

News

Black-owned businesses in eastern Iowa seeing new customers

Updated: 2 hours ago
600pm newscast recording

News

Cedar Valley Honor Flights suspended

Updated: 2 hours ago
500pm newscast recording