Husband shoots wife in suburban Des Moines

Police in the Des Moines suburb of Urbandale have arrested Andrew Wood after they say he tried to kill his wife.
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — Police in the Des Moines suburb of Urbandale have arrested a man they say tried to kill his wife.

Urbandale police say in a news release that officers and medics were called to a home around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting.

Arriving officers found a woman inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Police say the woman’s husband, 45-year-old Andrew Wood, was arrest and has been charged with attempted murder.

He is being held in Polk County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

