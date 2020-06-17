Husband shoots wife in suburban Des Moines
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — Police in the Des Moines suburb of Urbandale have arrested a man they say tried to kill his wife.
Urbandale police say in a news release that officers and medics were called to a home around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting.
Arriving officers found a woman inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound.
She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Police say the woman’s husband, 45-year-old Andrew Wood, was arrest and has been charged with attempted murder.
He is being held in Polk County Jail without bond.
