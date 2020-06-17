Advertisement

Hot and humid day Thursday

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a warm evening, but overall very nice. Temperatures will stay in the 80s through 7 or 8 pm tonight. Mostly clear skies overnight, lows will be in the low 60s.

Expect a hot and humid day for Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies, humidity will be a bit higher than the last couple of days.

Rain chances increase heading into Friday and the beginning of the weekend. Expect scattered rain and storms for Friday with rain and storms likely on Saturday. We will get a better idea on timing for the rain this weekend in the coming days. Rain is still possible heading into Father’s Day, but chances decrease.

Highs will be in the low 80s this weekend through next week.

