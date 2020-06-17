Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds confirmed Tuesday that she plans to sign an executive order that would automatically restore voting rights to convicted felons before the November general election. Reynolds told reporters in Osage that her staff is working on an executive order. Mason City radio station KGLO reports the governor said, “We're working on that right now." Reynolds is in northern Iowa to meet with Vice President Mike Pence. She met with Black Lives Matter members on Monday to discuss an executive order. Iowa is the only state in the nation that automatically denies felons the right to vote.

FOREST CITY, Iowa (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence offered an optimistic view of the nation and heaped praise on President Donald Trump during a speech at recreational vehicle manufacturer Winnebago Industries in Forest City. Pence few to Mason City on Tuesday and lunch with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke at Winnebago. Pence focused most of his speech on efforts to reopen the economy after many businesses ceased operations to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Pence also touched on the death of George Floyd, calling it a “tragedy and a disgrace” but adding “there’s no excuse for the rioting” that followed the black man’s death after a white Minneapolis officer put a knee on his neck for more than eight minutes.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The director of the Iowa Department of Public Health says he is retiring from the job as the agency he leads continues to head the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Gerd Clabaugh, who is 58, said Tuesday he is leaving on July 31 “to spend more time with family and seek new opportunities.” Clabaugh was appointed to run the state’s health department by former Gov. Terry Branstad in 2014 and remained in the position under Gov. Kim Reynolds. Reynolds says Clabaugh strengthened the state’s infectious disease response, improved health data collection and led the agency to receive national accreditation.

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A shooting in Fort Dodge left two people dead and two injured, and police say all the victims appeared to have been bystanders and not the intended targets. The shooting was reported about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, and arriving officers found an injured man lying in the roadway, as well as two women who had been hit by gunfire. Officers performed CPR on the man, but the man died at the scene, police said. The two women were treated for wounds not considered to be life-threatening. Minutes later, police were called to the scene of a crash several blocks away and discovered the man driving had also been shot. He, too, died at the scene.