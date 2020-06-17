Advertisement

From deluge to dry

The Amana Colonies CityCAM looks out over fields on June 17, 2020.
The Amana Colonies CityCAM looks out over fields on June 17, 2020.(KCRG)
By Justin Gehrts
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After much of eastern Iowa got dumped with heavy tropical rain last week, we’ve actually begun to dry out. A cold front brings periods of rain starting Thursday night or Friday morning which last into the weekend.

Thursday will be the eighth straight day with no measurable rain in Cedar Rapids. That’s the second-longest dry streak of the year. It’s also the longest dry stretch in June since June 1-8, 2018. For this late in the month, it’s the longest since 2005.

The soil has been losing a fair amount of moisture each day, thanks not just to the sunny days but the low dew points. The Iowa Environmental Mesonet estimates that the soil has lost up to about a third of an inch each day. That adds up to potentially 1.85″ of water loss over the past week.

Normal rainfall over a week in June is about an inch.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Hot and humid day ahead for Thursday, rain chances increase Friday.

Forecast

Still warm for now, rain chance looms at the end of the week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Gehrts
The temperature is gradually going up, peaking tomorrow.

Forecast

Another warm day, humidity slowly cranks up

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on another nice one with highs into the 80s.

Forecast

No changes as the weather stay quiet and comfortable.

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Latest News

Water Cooler

Slow-moving pattern continues for a few more days

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Ever since Cristobal exited eastern Iowa late last Wednesday, the weather has been pretty quiet around here as a blocking pattern has set in.

Forecast

Seasonably warm weather the rest of the week

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
Other than temperatures warming a few degrees each day, our stretch of quiet weather continues.

Forecast

Nice days keep on coming, rain holds until Friday

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 4:18 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on another nice one with highs into the 80s.

Forecast

Warmer weather slowly moves back across the state.

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
Warmer weather slowly moves back across the state.

Water Cooler

The Muggy Meter is on vacation: is this rare air?

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
Dew points the past few days have been hanging out near or even below 50 degrees.

Forecast

Breezy this week as temperatures gradually warm

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
This week's weather will be breezy and mostly dry.