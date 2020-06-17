From deluge to dry

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After much of eastern Iowa got dumped with heavy tropical rain last week, we’ve actually begun to dry out. A cold front brings periods of rain starting Thursday night or Friday morning which last into the weekend.

Thursday will be the eighth straight day with no measurable rain in Cedar Rapids. That’s the second-longest dry streak of the year. It’s also the longest dry stretch in June since June 1-8, 2018. For this late in the month, it’s the longest since 2005.

The soil has been losing a fair amount of moisture each day, thanks not just to the sunny days but the low dew points. The Iowa Environmental Mesonet estimates that the soil has lost up to about a third of an inch each day. That adds up to potentially 1.85″ of water loss over the past week.

Normal rainfall over a week in June is about an inch.

