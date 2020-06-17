Advertisement

Facebook removes another 900 accounts linked to hate groups

FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook has removed hundreds more social media accounts that it says belonged to members of two different white supremacy groups. The company announced the takedowns on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, saying it had removed more than 900 accounts from Facebook and Instagram affiliated with the Proud Boys and American Guard, two hate groups already banned from their platforms. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook has removed hundreds more social media accounts that it says belonged to members of two different white supremacy groups. The company announced the takedowns on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, saying it had removed more than 900 accounts from Facebook and Instagram affiliated with the Proud Boys and American Guard, two hate groups already banned from their platforms. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (GIM)
By DAVID KLEPPER, Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Facebook has removed another 900 social media accounts linked to white supremacy groups after members discussed plans to bring weapons to protests over police killings of black people.

The accounts on Facebook and Instagram were tied to the Proud Boys and the American Guard, two hate groups already banned on those platforms.

The company announced Tuesday that it recently took down 470 accounts belonging to people affiliated with the Proud Boys and another 430 linked to members of the American Guard.

Nearly 200 other accounts linked to the groups were removed late last month.

Facebook officials have said they were already monitoring the groups' social media presence and were led to act when they spotted posts attempting to exploit the ongoing protests prompted by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Some of the accounts belonged to men reported to have participated in a brawl with protesters in Seattle, Facebook said. The company did not divulge details of the account users — such as their specific plans for protests or where in the U.S. they live.

“In both cases, we saw accounts from both organizations discussing attending protests in various US states with plans to carry weapons,” the company said in a statement. “But we did not find indications in their on-platform content they planned to actively commit violence.”

Both the Proud Boys and American Guard had been banned from Facebook for violating rules prohibiting hate speech. Facebook said it will continue to remove new pages, groups or accounts created by users trying to circumvent the ban.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National News

Biden says Trump exercises ‘no leadership’ on virus response

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE, Associated Press
Joe Biden called on President Donald Trump to “wake up” to the damage being done by the coronavirus pandemic in remarks Wednesday that served as a scathing critique of the president’s leadership of the country during the economic reopening under the virus.

National News

California mayor: Nooses found in city park, origin unclear

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By the Associated Press
The mayor of Oakland says several nooses were found hanging on trees a city park and are being investigated as hate crimes.

National News

Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, DEB RIECHMANN and JILL COLVIN, Associated Press
President Donald Trump asked China’s Xi Jinping during a 2019 summit meeting to help his reelection prospects by purchasing more American farm products, according to a new book by former Trump national security adviser John Bolton that is highly critical of the president.

National News

Report: Kobe Bryant pilot may have been disoriented in fog

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press
The pilot of the helicopter that crashed in thick fog, killing Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers, reported he was climbing when he actually was descending, federal investigators said in documents released Wednesday.

Latest News

Dubuque County

Dubuque Salvation Army hosting fan donation drop-off

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A northeast Iowa charity is seeking donations for fans for those in need as the area enters the summer season.

National News

Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, DEB RIECHMANN and JILL COLVIN
A new book by former national security adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump asked China’s president during a 2019 summit to help his reelection prospects by purchasing more American farm products.

National News

Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta charged with murder

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK, Associated Press
The Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction will be charged with felony murder and 10 other charges, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

Linn County

Wagner to plead guilty to lesser charges in Bagley case on Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
One of the defendants charged in connection to the death of Chris Bagley in December 2018 will enter a guilty plea to a handful of reduced charges on Monday.

National News

Biden says Trump exercises ‘no leadership’ on virus response

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Joe Biden is ratcheting up his criticism of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden says Trump “wants to style himself as a wartime president” but “takes no responsibility” and “exercises no leadership.”

Johnson County

University of Iowa releases more Fall semester details, going online-only after Thanksgiving

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Officials at the University of Iowa released more information about the school’s plans for the coming Fall semester with consideration to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.