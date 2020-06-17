Advertisement

Dubuque waterpark prepares for spike in guests with public pools closed

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque City Council voted 6 to 1 to shutter municipal pools on Monday night, and that could leave water-friendly residents looking elsewhere to cool off this summer.

Brad Cavanagh, a city council member, said the decision came down to two things. The first reason was public health and safety.

“We still have concerns about coronavirus,” Cavanagh said. “We need to be very, very careful.”

The second reason was revenue.

“To open the pool for one month was going to be extremely expensive," Cavanagh said.

Cavanagh said making the final decision to keep the facilities closed, though, was not easy.

“It is difficult to have to close something and decide to make one more sacrifice when we have all made so many sacrifices so far," Cavanagh said.

With public pools being closed, people are going to be looking for alternatives for some fun in the water. The Grand Harbor Resort and Waterpark plans to capitalize on that.

Steve Geisz, general manager at the resort, said they reopened the waterpark this weekend.

“As soon as the governor lifted the restrictions on opening pools and we made that announcement, our phones went crazy,” Geisz said. “We started picking up business.”

Geisz said they booked more than 20 rooms almost immediately and now they are preparing for more guests with public pools staying closed.

“We expect more business, but we do plan to make sure everyone is kept safe as well,” Geisz said. “We are still going to practice on a 50% occupancy and see how that does.”

Geisz said their lifeguards cannot ensure everyone stays six feet apart, so it is up to every visitor to practice social distancing.

