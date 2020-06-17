Dubuque Salvation Army hosting fan donation drop-off

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A northeast Iowa charity is seeking donations for fans for those in need as the area enters the summer season.

The Salvation Army of Dubuque will be hosting a drop-off event in the parking lot of their facility at 1099 Iowa Street. Persons can donate new fans on Saturday, June 20, from 8:00 a.m. to Noon.

Officials with the organization said that donations have been harder to come by than normal due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The fans will be distributed to elderly or low-income residents who need the extra cooling capacity during the hot summer months.

