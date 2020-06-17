Dubuque reopens city park playgrounds

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque city park playgrounds are reopening effective immediately.

However, the city says residents should still take precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, even delaying their visit if playgrounds are seeing heavy use.

The city will be updating signage in the parks as soon as possible, but park playgrounds can now be used.

“Additionally, it’s very important that residents be prepared for their park visit prior to leaving the house,” Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said. “This includes taking along and using hand sanitizer and wearing a mask when you can’t social distance from others outside your household unit.”

Other recommendations include:

Increase hygiene practices like handwashing and covering coughs and sneezes

Bring your own reusable water bottle

Bring table covers for picnic tables

Go to the restroom before leaving on your home

Parks, such as Flora Park, Comiskey Park and McAleece Recreation Area Skate Parks, have had the 50 percent capacity restriction lifted as well.

However, the city says park pavilions and restrooms remain closed due to budget constraints, and water fountains are unavailable due to concerns over the potential spread of COVID-19.

