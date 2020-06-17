Diamond Jo Casino to potentially layoff staff

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - 25 to 60 percent of Diamond Jo Casino’s workers in Dubuque could be laid off, according to casino officials.

Boyd Gaming, the casino’s parent company, sent a letter to Mayor Roy Buol, saying the potential layoffs are due to the pandemic. A representative with Boyd Gaming said the company sent letters about layoffs to staff in May. At that time the casino was still closed.

Since then, however, they have reopened with social distancing guidelines in place.

Some employees who got those letters about layoffs are already back at work and, according to a statement sent by Boyd Gaming, not everyone who got the letter will ultimately lose their job.

“We continue to monitor business levels and work through our staffing needs, so we can determine with greater certainty how many team members will still be called back to work, and how many will need to be laid off," read the statement.

While some workers are laid off, the company is still paying benefits for furloughed workers through next month.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.