City High softball, Liberty baseball start season victorious

By Michael OBrien
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Little Hawks softball team, ranked 2nd in class 5A, started off their season with a doubleheader sweep over the Waterloo West WaHawks on Tuesday evening.

The Little Hawks won 12-0 in the first game, followed by a 12-5 victory in game two. City High (2-0) now looks ahead to a double-header against Liberty on Thursday.

The Liberty Lightning baseball team defeated the City High Little Hawks 2-0 on Thursday night with four pitchers combining for a no-hitter. Jacob Norris, Keian Secrist, Ethan O’Donnel and Cody Schroeder each pitched at least one inning in the winning effort.

The Lightning (1-0) will face off with Cedar Rapids Washington on Thursday at Liberty High School, marking the program’s first ever varsity home game.

