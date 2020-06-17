Advertisement

City High School principal offering “Black Lives Matter” yard signs as show of unity

By Ethan Stein
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - John Bacon, who is the principal at Iowa City High School, is giving out lawn signs saying “Black Lives Matter” as a show of unity for his student body.

Bacon said he used school funds to make 250 signs, which feature the school’s logo and other messages of support. Since then, donations of almost $1,000 have nearly offset the cost of printing.

“What we’re trying to do is show our students and our community that we don’t want to be silent during this time,” Bacon said. “We want to take a step to show our support.”

Bacon said he’s handed out almost all the signs as of Wednesday afternoon.

City High’s black students make up about 18% of the school’s population, according to data from the Iowa Department of Education.

