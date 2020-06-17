Advertisement

California mayor: Nooses found in city park, origin unclear

FILE - In this April 10, 2020, file photo, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf speaks at a media conference in Oakland, Calif.
FILE - In this April 10, 2020, file photo, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf speaks at a media conference in Oakland, Calif.(Ben Margot | AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The mayor of Oakland says several nooses were found hanging on trees a city park and are being investigated as hate crimes.

Mayor Libby Schaaf says in a statement that the nooses were found Tuesday evening on trees around Oakland’s Lake Merritt and were removed. She did not say how many were discovered, where precisely they were discovered or give any other details.

Schaaf said in her statement that the nooses might have been part of exercise equipment, but that does “not remove nor excuse their tortuous and terrorizing effects.”

The Oakland Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National News

Biden says Trump exercises ‘no leadership’ on virus response

Updated: moments ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE, Associated Press
Joe Biden called on President Donald Trump to “wake up” to the damage being done by the coronavirus pandemic in remarks Wednesday that served as a scathing critique of the president’s leadership of the country during the economic reopening under the virus.

National News

Facebook removes another 900 accounts linked to hate groups

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By DAVID KLEPPER, Associated Press
Facebook has removed another 900 social media accounts linked to white supremacy groups after members discussed plans to bring weapons to protests over police killings of black people.

National News

Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, DEB RIECHMANN and JILL COLVIN, Associated Press
President Donald Trump asked China’s Xi Jinping during a 2019 summit meeting to help his reelection prospects by purchasing more American farm products, according to a new book by former Trump national security adviser John Bolton that is highly critical of the president.

Dubuque County

Dubuque Salvation Army hosting fan donation drop-off

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A northeast Iowa charity is seeking donations for fans for those in need as the area enters the summer season.

Latest News

National News

Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta charged with murder

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK, Associated Press
The Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction will be charged with felony murder and 10 other charges, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

Linn County

Wagner to plead guilty to lesser charges in Bagley case on Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
One of the defendants charged in connection to the death of Chris Bagley in December 2018 will enter a guilty plea to a handful of reduced charges on Monday.

National News

Biden says Trump exercises ‘no leadership’ on virus response

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Joe Biden is ratcheting up his criticism of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden says Trump “wants to style himself as a wartime president” but “takes no responsibility” and “exercises no leadership.”

Johnson County

University of Iowa releases more Fall semester details, going online-only after Thanksgiving

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Officials at the University of Iowa released more information about the school’s plans for the coming Fall semester with consideration to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Iowa

Suddenly competitive Iowa complicates Trump’s Midwest quest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By THOMAS BEAUMONT, Associated Press
In 2016, President Donald Trump carried Iowa by nearly 10 points.

News

‘The show must go on’ for Giving Tree Theater in Marion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jay Greene
The owners at Giving Tree Theater here in Marion are happy to welcome their customers back and they say they’ve got plans in place to keep everyone safe.