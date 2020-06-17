Boy Scouts will require diversity badge

(CNN) - The Boy Scouts has a new diversity and inclusion badge.

They say it will build on existing programs that require scouts to quote, “engage with other groups and cultures.”

It’s part of their push to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a statement Wednesday, the Boy Scouts of America said Eagle Scouts will be required to get that badge. And folks with the organization say they’ll also be taking a close look at any way they’ve perpetuated racism in the past.

The first black members joined in 1911, but they called them their “special troops,” according to the African American registry.

And it wasn’t until after the Civil Rights Act passed that the organization fully integrated. Some of the scouting program’s other discriminatory policies remained in place until the last decade.

Just a few years ago, the organization removed its ban on gay troop leaders and employees. And last year, girls were allowed to join boy scouts.

