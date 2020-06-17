Advertisement

Arkansas AG sues TV pastor over virus treatment claims

FILE - In this March 19, 1987, file photo, Television evangelist Jim Bakker poses in Columbia, S.C. Missouri-based TV pastor Jim Bakker, in a court filing on Monday, May 4, 2020, is asking a judge to dismiss a state lawsuit accusing him of falsely claiming that a health supplement could cure the coronavirus. The lawsuit said Bakker and a guest made the cure claim during a program on Feb. 12.
FILE - In this March 19, 1987, file photo, Television evangelist Jim Bakker poses in Columbia, S.C. Missouri-based TV pastor Jim Bakker, in a court filing on Monday, May 4, 2020, is asking a judge to dismiss a state lawsuit accusing him of falsely claiming that a health supplement could cure the coronavirus. The lawsuit said Bakker and a guest made the cure claim during a program on Feb. 12.
By ANDREW DeMILLO, Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ attorney general has sued Missouri-based TV pastor Jim Bakker over his promotion of a product falsely touted as a cure for the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed the lawsuit in Arkansas against Bakker and Morningside Church Productions. It comes three months after the state of Missouri filed a similar lawsuit.

The lawsuit says 385 Arkansans purchased approximately $60,524 worth of colloidal silver, a product often sold on the internet as a dietary supplement. The liquid solution has often been falsely peddled as a miracle solution to boost the immune system and cure diseases.

