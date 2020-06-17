Advertisement

Another warm day, humidity slowly cranks up

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today’s dew points are up a bit and that’s really about the only change compared to yesterday. Once again, plan on a warm one with highs into the 80s. There should be a few more upper 80s over our western half today as well, particularly towards Waterloo. Plan on another clear night with the warmest of the days coming tomorrow where widespread upper 80s to lower 90s look common.

Dew points will continue to creep upward, landing firmly in the ‘humid’ category on Friday. That continues to also represent our next storm chance and appears pretty scattered. Despite having highs only in the lower 80s, the higher humidity may still make it feel rather warm in spots this weekend. Like we’ve had in patterns like these many times before, weekend rain chances do not mean washouts, and the most likely scenario is that we’ll be able to pin these chances down to just a few hours a day as we get closer.

