What are the potential long-term effects of having COVID-19?

A recovered COVID-19 patient donates plasma for a trial of an experimental coronavirus treatment. (Source: Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - What are the potential long-term effects of having COVID-19?

It’s hard to say exactly, because the coronavirus is still so new, but some patients experience a variety of symptoms long after their infections have cleared.

The most common longer-term issues are bouts of exhaustion, headaches, anxiety and muscle aches.

Patients who required intensive care, including those put on ventilators, can experience more serious issues.

Dr. Thomas McGinn of the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research says most symptoms appear to eventually go away. But he says just when that might be could vary depending on the person.

