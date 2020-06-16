Waterloo police chief unveils new police reforms

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The police chief in Waterloo has unveiled new reforms of its police department.

Chief Joel Fitzgerald presented city council with a “change management plan” on June 15.

It includes new and updated policies governing use of force and other areas. It has a new mission statement for the department, and plans for more communication with the community.

It also calls for an increased training budget, and it would have neighborhood police departments spend more time on established beats.

Fitzgerald says he sees these as necessary changes for any modern day police force.

“If you are an organization that is not flexible and adaptable, you will fall behind, and its no shame in shooting for the stars," Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said. "And we can achieve being one of the most respected professional organizations. But, we have to commit to it.”

Mayor Quentin Hart called the plan one of the most aggressive and forward-thinking efforts in the country.

